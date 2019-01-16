Mabton’s star baseball player dies at age 77

— After a long battle with bone cancer, Mabton native Mel Stottlemyre has died at the age of 77.

Known locally for his pitching prowess and career with the New York Yankees, he was diagnosed with the disease in 2001.

The cancer went into remission but manifested again in 2011.

Stottlemyre graduated from Mabton High School and continued playing baseball at Yakima Valley College. It was while playing for the college that a New York scout recommended him to the major leagues, and he signed June 10, 1961 to the Yankees.

It wasn’t until three years later before he took to the mound for the team after playing for its farm teams.

Mabton Mayor Del Hunt proclaimed Oct. 22, 1964, as Mel Stottlemyre Day and the Mabton High School, at one point in history, established an award in Stottlemyre’s honor.

Stottlemyre played for the Yankees 10 years, and in 1977 was hired by the Seattle Mariners to coach.

After five seasons, the New York Mets hired him as their pitching coach, and he worked there 10 years before coaching for Houston.

Stottlemyre returned to the Yankees for 10 years, beginning in 1996 and ended his career Oct. 12, 2005.

Stottlemyre is survived by his wife, Jean, and sons Todd and Mel Jr.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jason, who died from leukemia at the age of 11, and his parents Lucille and Vernon Stottlemyre, of Mabton.