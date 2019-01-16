Local guitarist signs to record label Plans for first concert in the works

— If all goes according to plan, the community will get to enjoy the first concert of a newly signed recording artist.

That’s because local guitarist Christopher Vizcarra has told his new record label he wants to perform a charity benefit for St. Jude’s Cancer Research Hospital here.

He signed with Bentley Records, at the start of the New Year, realizing the first of many dreams he’s had since he was 14.

Vizcarra said he began working toward the goal of becoming a recording artist in 2004.

Now 29, his hard work is paying off.

Through his teens, Vizcarra said he performed at local festivals, including the Granger Cherry and Menudo festivals.

“My biggest life-changing event was in 2008,” he said, noting he attended a DragonForce concert at the age of 18.

“That’s where my passion for music skyrocketed,” Vizcarra said.

The British power-metal band inspired him, and “I vowed to myself one way or another, I would be on stage,” he said.

Vizcarra’s family was, at the time, working through its own crisis in which his father had been jailed for not paying a medical bill.

The situation was troubling, and furthered Vizcarra’s determination and drive.

That year, he also performed at the WIAA Hardwood Classic at the Yakima Valley SunDome and received an invitation to attend Full Sail University, which is tailored to the education of musicians.

Vizcarra didn’t have the funds to accept the university’s invitation right away.

“I had to work, focusing on saving for my education,” he said, noting he spent six years performing at public festivals and venues throughout the Yakima Valley and in the Tri-Cities.

In 2014, Vizcarra left home for school in Florida.

“I caught the attention of Derrick Harvin, a multi-platinum music producer,” he said, noting the producer has worked with artists like 50 Cent, Hilary Duff, Chaka Khan, Natasha Bedingfield and Backstreet Boys.

Harvin showed him the ropes, and Vizcarra graduated the accelerated program in 2016.

He returned to Sunnyside and began working on his own music, keeping his dreams alive.

On New Year’s Day, Vizcarra received the call he’d been waiting for. A scout from Bentley Records contacted him.

Not believing immediately if the label was real, he talked to an entertainment attorney, who confirmed the label is legitimate. “Tommy O, Michael Jackson’s guitarist, records with them,” Vizcarra said.

Over the years, he said there have been ups and downs. “Sometimes, I wanted to quit.”

But he wants to bring back the guitar sounds of the 70s and 80s big hair bands. He aspires to be like Randy Rhoads, who played with Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osborne.

“My dream is to tour with DragonForce,” Vizcarra said.

For now, he aims to perform his first concert under his newly inked contract. He would like that to be at the end of January or beginning of February.