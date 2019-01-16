Have we forgotten the dream

Next Monday there will be people across the nation celebrating the Civil Rights movement as Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is observed.

He was at the forefront of Civil Rights, his name cast forever in U.S. history with the names of Rosa Parks and other Civil Rights leaders.

However, it seems his dream has been forgotten. People have failed to remember King was a man of peace.

His “I Have a Dream Speech” can be read by anyone looking for it online, but I don’t know that people seek to read it, or listen to it, as they should.

The word “racism” is not pretty, it is negative and casts a darkness upon our history. But it is a reality we cannot ignore.

Racism still exists in America, whether we like it or not. It stems from prejudice, which is born from a lack of educating oneself and being open to others who are different.

Racism isn’t relegated to just one segment of the population. It is an ugly disease that seems to affect people of different backgrounds. It is not just “white” people who are prejudice, although there are extremists among the “white” population.

There are people on the flip side of the coin, those who are “brown” or “black,” who see “white” people as the enemy, as well.

That is not what Martin Luther King Jr. wanted.

His speech is clear and precise in that he wanted justice and equality for everyone. He didn’t want those things to happen as a result of hate, but peace.

He said his dream was for the nation to “rise up” and live the true meaning of the creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

King’s dream was for his four children to “… not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

I believe in King’s words and his dream. I want us, as a nation, to remember each person we encounter has had different life experiences. We must learn the heart and character of that person to know them.

Instead of casting aspersions this way and that, we need to get to know our neighbors.

If their individual character is in question, that is one issue. It doesn’t however give us the freedom to judge based on the actions or character of a select individual or group.

My one hope is that we can all open our hearts and embrace King’s dream.