Free movie offered at the Princess Theatre

PROSSER — A family movie night is on tap Friday, Feb. 1, at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave. Audiences are invited to see “Smallfoot,” an animated film about Migo, a friendly Yeti and his epic journey. Doors open at 6 p.m. Film runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
