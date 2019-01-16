Darline M. Kinsey, 88, Sunnyside, died Jan. 12, 2019, in Sunnyside.

She was born May 31, 1930, in Saginaw, Mich.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan 20, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, Neighborhood Assembly of God in Sunnyside with burial to follow in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Darline’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.