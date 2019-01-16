Craft beverage and food fest set

SUNNYSIDE — Check out the best of local craft beverages at dinner event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Bon Vino Bistro and Bakery, 122 N 16th St., Sunnyside.
The Craft Beverage Dinner featuring food and beverage from Bon Vino’s, Cote Bonneville Winery, Co Dinn Winery and Varietal Brew Company.
A four-course sit down dinner will be at Bon Vino’s Bistro.
Tickets are still available at each location or visit www.cotebonneville.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment