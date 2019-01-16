Craft beverage and food fest set

— Check out the best of local craft beverages at dinner event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Bon Vino Bistro and Bakery, 122 N 16th St., Sunnyside.

The Craft Beverage Dinner featuring food and beverage from Bon Vino’s, Cote Bonneville Winery, Co Dinn Winery and Varietal Brew Company.

A four-course sit down dinner will be at Bon Vino’s Bistro.

Tickets are still available at each location or visit www.cotebonneville.com.