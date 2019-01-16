Coach’s technical foul earns players respect

— SHS Head Coach Bruce Siebol’s passion for protecting his team from getting pushed around reached a boiling point with referees, and with 2:28 remaining in the second quarter, Siebol received a technical foul and was ejected from the game against visiting Eastmont in a home conference loss, 76-59 Friday night.

“Our kids were playing as hard as they could and giving it everything they had, and as a coach I work for my kids, too. That’s what I do. I work for my kids,” stated Siebol. “It’s unfortunate that it happened. I don’t like to do that, but I’m not going to let them get pushed around.”

The SHS coaching staff continues to seek ways of teaching the players on how to learn from games like this as they will be better for the experience in the long run.

“Coach always goes to work for us. He loves us. And, he just wants to make sure the game is going well and it’s fair, said SHS junior Daniel Singleterry. “We just tried to make sure we stayed together and none of that stuff affected us… It was a sign to us that he showed he really cared about us. He stepped up and spoke out about what he felt was right.”

The resilient Grizzlies were down 58-39 to start the fourth quarter and with less than 4:00 remaining had the Wildcat’s lead down to 67-58.

“That’s the whole thing about coaching. If you quit, you don’t learn anything. You don’t get any better. And I’m trying to teach them that, hey, no matter what, we’re young. We’re going to go out there and scrap and battle,” Siebol said.