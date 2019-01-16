In case of emergency – I’ll make coffee

When the office coffee maker died this week, there was a near riot for those of us who can’t start a news day without a hot caffeine jolt of the coffee bean variety.

I’m not talking latte or mocha or Frappuccino drinks. I’m talking true dark roast coffee that tries to pry the enamel off my teeth.

About three days of having no coffee maker at work, one of the perks we have come to rely on — coffee piping hot in the break room — was too much for two of us diehard coffee drinkers.

Co-worker Elaine Schneider and I went on a hunt for a new 12-cup coffee maker.

She swore she had a spare pot at home, and I was sure there was a coffee pot sale at Bi-Mart.

As luck and fate would have it — we arrived after lunch in the Sunnyside Sun break room at the same time with our finds.

We laughed and compared notes and talked about how much coffee to put into the first batch of Sun java.

Truthfully, it was a little weak. I made it, and I was in a hurry.

My daughter is the coffee maker at home, and Elaine is the best coffee maker at work. So, I will defer to her expertise, except in case of emergencies.

Sarah doesn’t allow me to make coffee at home, unless, I accidentally get up before her on the weekends. Weekdays, she is in charge.

It’s not like I don’t have coffee in the morning before I come to work. But after nearly 40 years of sitting at a keyboard, cranking out articles about local residents, I need my coffee to clear my head.

I feel a lot better now. We have a new pot and a spare. Now, there is morning break coffee, and afternoon fresh coffee, ready when we want it.

All is again right in the news world at the Sunnyside Sun.

Note to readers: Buddy didn’t have paw in writing this article. He doesn’t like coffee. His delight is a chew stick while I sip away.