Bezos and the bozos in media who spin adultery as dating

This Bezos story infuriates me and is so bad for society.

Bezos isn’t dating Lauren Sanchez, as the media likes to report; he’s having an affair!

The guy is married and announcing plans to divorce doesn’t give him license to sleep with another woman.

It’s disgusting. It’s a betrayal to the woman he promised to cherish. It’s a pathetic example to his children. And as a public person, he’s failing all of us as a role model of what it means to be a decent man.

This kind of behavior, and the way many media outlets cover it, give every man and woman who’s having marriage problems license to numb their sorrow with the dopamine of a new relationship and move on from their family instead of the doing the hard work of healing.

Instead of putting out publicity statements to try to spin his moral collapse, Bezos should retreat from public life and suffer humiliation for his failures privately until he can rediscover his moral compass and start behaving like a public figure.

And by the way, does anyone actually believe that his relationship with Lauren Sanchez FOLLOWED the collapse of his marriage? It certainly seems to me that it was at least one of the catalysts.

Donald Trump Jr., in cohorts with the media, spun his affair with Kimberly Guilfoyle and the deterioration of his marriage similarly.

Although most of us aren’t as powerful as Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump Jr. or the collective media, we should all do whatever we can to not let this narrative be told over and over again.

We read about Bezos and Trump, but there are millions of families dividing because regular men and woman follow their lead and think it’s ok to cheat on their spouse, betray the most basic rule of intimate relationships, and then justify their behavior with God knows what kind of sick narrative.

This is not OK. This is not normal. And I’m not going to let Bezos, Trump Jr. or the media convince me otherwise. And neither should you.