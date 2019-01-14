Toppenish seeks shooting suspect

— Police are looking for a suspect responsible for shooting a cyclist in the early hours of Monday.

At 2:30 a.m. Jan. 14, a 31-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest entered the Police Department.

He was provided medical aid and told officials he was riding his bicycle in the 200 block of West First Street when he was shot.

The victim described a dark colored 1990s model Jeep as a suspect vehicle and said the shooter may be a Native American male with long hair.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call 509-865-4355.