Score Board

High School Sports
WEEK OF JAN. 8-14, 2019
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 9
Mabton 33
DeSales 48
-
Jan. 11
Sunnyside 59
Eastmont 76
-
Bickleton 49
Yakama Tribal 81
-
Grandview 72
Quincy 47
-
Prosser 78
Ellensburg 68
-
Jan. 12
Sunnyside ??
Eisenhower ??
-
Sunnyside Christian 80
Klickitat-Glenwood 24
-
Granger 75
Goldendale 68
-
Mabton 38
Dayton/Waitsburg 28
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Jan. 10
Sunnyside 70
Eisenhower 3
-
Grandview 21
Ephrata 60
-
Grandview 12
Othello 68
-
Prosser not available
Othello
-
Prosser 33
Ephrata 39
-
Jan. 12
Sunnyside 249.5 points 1st place
Ray Westberg Invite
-
Mabton High 25.5 points 16th place
Sgt. Justin Norton Memorial
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 8
Granger 52
Zillah 48
-
Jan. 9
Mabton 58
DeSales 34
-
Jan. 11
Sunnyside 69
Eastmont 50
-
Grandview 76
Quincy ?56
-
Prosser 57
Ellensburg 54
-
Jan. 12
Sunnyside 56
Eisenhower 23
-
Sunnyside Christian 67
Klickitat-Glenwood 27
-
Granger 54
Goldendale 16
-
Mabton 69
Dayton/Waitsburg 22
-
Prosser 76
Quincy 38
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Jan. 10
Sunnyside 24
Eisenhower 3
-
Jan. 11-12
Sunnyside 180 points 1st place
Lady Huskie Invite
-
Grandview 57 points 17th place
Lady Huskie Invite
-
Granger 84.5 points 13th place
Lady Huskie Invite
-
Mabton 24 points 23rd place
Napavine Girls Tourney
-
Prosser High 24.5 points 42nd place
Lady Huskie Invite
-
GIRLS BOWLING
Jan. 8
Sunnyside 1,569
Selah 1,342
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
