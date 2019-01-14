Score Board

High School Sports

WEEK OF JAN. 8-14, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 9

Mabton 33

DeSales 48

-

Jan. 11

Sunnyside 59

Eastmont 76

-

Bickleton 49

Yakama Tribal 81

-

Grandview 72

Quincy 47

-

Prosser 78

Ellensburg 68

-

Jan. 12

Sunnyside ??

Eisenhower ??

-

Sunnyside Christian 80

Klickitat-Glenwood 24

-

Granger 75

Goldendale 68

-

Mabton 38

Dayton/Waitsburg 28

-

BOYS WRESTLING

Jan. 10

Sunnyside 70

Eisenhower 3

-

Grandview 21

Ephrata 60

-

Grandview 12

Othello 68

-

Prosser not available

Othello

-

Prosser 33

Ephrata 39

-

Jan. 12

Sunnyside 249.5 points 1st place

Ray Westberg Invite

-

Mabton High 25.5 points 16th place

Sgt. Justin Norton Memorial

-

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 8

Granger 52

Zillah 48

-

Jan. 9

Mabton 58

DeSales 34

-

Jan. 11

Sunnyside 69

Eastmont 50

-

Grandview 76

Quincy ?56

-

Prosser 57

Ellensburg 54

-

Jan. 12

Sunnyside 56

Eisenhower 23

-

Sunnyside Christian 67

Klickitat-Glenwood 27

-

Granger 54

Goldendale 16

-

Mabton 69

Dayton/Waitsburg 22

-

Prosser 76

Quincy 38

-

GIRLS WRESTLING

Jan. 10

Sunnyside 24

Eisenhower 3

-

Jan. 11-12

Sunnyside 180 points 1st place

Lady Huskie Invite

-

Grandview 57 points 17th place

Lady Huskie Invite

-

Granger 84.5 points 13th place

Lady Huskie Invite

-

Mabton 24 points 23rd place

Napavine Girls Tourney

-

Prosser High 24.5 points 42nd place

Lady Huskie Invite

-

GIRLS BOWLING

Jan. 8

Sunnyside 1,569

Selah 1,342

-

Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.