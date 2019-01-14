Port plans special sessions

GRANDVIEW — Two special meetings are planned this week at Port of Grandview offices, 1313 W. Wine Country Road.
A meeting to approve a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant application will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.
A second special meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, to receive recommendations from the Port engineer regarding bids for the construction of water and sewer lines to the Puterbaugh Business Park; to award a contract for construction of water and sewer lines to the park, and to hold an executive sessions to consider property matters
