Mane event under cover

— Asking about the designs of the Historic Downtown Prosser Association “Mane Event” ponies is being kept top secret.

“We aren’t telling anyone about the ponies designs,” said HDPA Executive Director Jesalyn Cole said.

No publicity photographs will be allowed until the big reveal on the day of the event being held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Princess Theatre, Cole said.

The four-foot tall fiberglass ponies are being painted in preparation for permanent display in downtown Prosser, she said.

She said 15 local artist included four Prosser High School art students are involved in the design and painting of the ponies.

Students working on the ponies are Layne Padelford, Edward Romero, Marlen Cruz and Stephanie Garza.

Sunnyside High School art teacher Bev Beierle is also working on a Mane Event pony.

Cole said the cement pads were poured in September at pre-determined locations.

The Mane Event is a salute to the history of wild horses roaming the famous Horse Heaves Hills located south of the community.

Cole said she got the idea for the pony motif from the association members.

“As a Washington State Main Street Community, we are always working to make our downtown more visionally appealing, a place where tourists will spend more time,” Cole said.

“We’re always looking for ways to add value for tourists to come downtown to see the arts galleries, shops and restaurants and a cultural center,” Cole said.

Tickets for the unveiling reception can be found at the HDPA website or by calling 509-786-2399.