Connie L. Geier, 66, of Shelton, passed away on Jan. 8, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in Sunnyside, WA to Bert and Gwendolin (Halliday) Smith. She was a graduate of Grandview High School. Connie worked as a retail manager for 30 years before retiring.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Adam; and brother, Fred.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill; son, Billy; daughter, Sarenna; sister, Nina; two grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and many extended family members and “children” she loved just as equally throughout the years.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Belfair Community Church Belfair. Interment will follow at Twinn Firs Cemetery, Belfair.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, www.rmhc.org or Diabetes Foundation in her memory.



