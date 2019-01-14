Armilda G. Hart

DEATH NOTICE

As of Monday, January 14, 2019

Armilda G. Hart, 85, of Yakima, died Jan. 9, 2019, in Yakima.

She was born Nov. 14, 1933 in Calico Rock, Ark.

Graveside inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.

Those wishing to sign her online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

