Armilda G. Hart, 85, of Yakima, died Jan. 9, 2019, in Yakima.
She was born Nov. 14, 1933 in Calico Rock, Ark.
Graveside inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.
Those wishing to sign her online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
