Zillah grapplers defeat Goldendale, Cle Elum

— The Zillah Leopards defeated league foes Goldendale and Cle Elum-Roslyn in a dual meet at Cle Elum High School on Thursday.

The following are the results:

Zillah 43, Goldendale 18

106 Garcia, Hudson (Zillah) defeated null, Forfeit (Goldendale) === {Forfeit} (Score: 6-0)

113 Mendoza, Nathaniel (Zillah) defeated null, Forfeit (Goldendale) === {Forfeit} (Score: 12-0)

120 DeOchoa, Vic (Zillah) defeated null, Forfeit (Goldendale) === {Forfeit} (Score: 18-0)

126 Cazares, Ivan (Goldendale) defeated Valencia, Juan (Zillah) === {Fall 2:54} (Score: 18-6)

132 Husted, Dawson (Zillah) defeated Conroy, Mason (Goldendale) === {Maj Dec 14-2} (Score:

22-6)

138 Wadle, Blane (Goldendale) defeated Ochoa, Isaias (Zillah) === {Fall 2:24} (Score: 22-12)

145 Hernandez, Cruz (Zillah) defeated Holycross, Recce (Goldendale) === {Fall 0:25} (Score:

28-12)

152 Rojas, Edgar (Zillah) defeated Anderson, Lucas (Goldendale) === {Dec 12 - 6} (Score:

31-12)

160 Piddy, Nathan (Goldendale) defeated Forfeit, (Zillah) === {Forfeit} (Score: 31-18)

170 DeOchoa, Tristan (Zillah) defeated Wadeal, Blake (Goldendale) === {Fall 5:37} (Score:

37-18)

182 Muniz, Andy (Zillah) defeated null, Forfeit (Goldendale) === {Forfeit} (Score: 43-18)

195 Forfeit, (Zillah) defeated Forfeit (Goldendale) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 43-18)

220 Forfeit (Goldendale) defeated Forfeit, (Zillah) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 43-18)

285 Forfeit (Goldendale) defeated Forfeit, (Zillah) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 43-18)

Zillah 51,

Cle Elum-Roslyn 51-18

106 Garcia, Hudson (Zillah) defeated Wilder, Kayden (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Fall 1:38} (Score:

6-0)

113 Mendoza, Nathaniel (Zillah) defeated Forfeit (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Forfeit} (Score: 12-0)

120 DeOchoa, Vic (Zillah) defeated Ngugen, Khan (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Fall 2:55} (Score:

18-0)

126 Husted, Dawson (Zillah) defeated Becht, Jake (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Fall 0:32} (Score:

24-0)

132 Valencia, Juan (Zillah) defeated Forfeit (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Forfeit} (Score: 30-0)

138 Muen, Joey (Cle Elum-Roslyn) defeated Alejandre, Angel (Zillah) === {Fall 0:57} (Score:

30-6)

145 Hernandez, Cruz (Zillah) defeated Forfeit (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Forfeit} (Score: 36-6)

152 Cochran, Kaigen (Zillah) defeated Forfeit (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Forfeit} (Score: 42-6)

160 Rojas, Edgar (Zillah) defeated Becht, Cole (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Dec 7 - 0} (Score: 45-6)

170 DeOchoa, Tristan (Zillah) defeated Forfeit (Cle Elum-Roslyn) === {Forfeit} (Score: 51-6)

182 Zamora, Saladore (Cle Elum-Roslyn) defeated Muniz, Andy (Zillah) === {Fall 2:55} (Score:

51-12)

195 Forfeit (Cle Elum-Roslyn) defeated Forfeit, (Zillah) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 51-12)

220 Thornton, Hunter (Cle Elum-Roslyn) defeated Forfeit, (Zillah) === {Forfeit} (Score: 51-18)

285 Forfeit (Cle Elum-Roslyn) defeated Forfeit, (Zillah) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 51-18)