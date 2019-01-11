Prosser board meets Tuesday

PROSSER — A special School board meeting to review and discuss course design instructional materials policies will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the staff development room, 1500 Grant Ave.
The board will review policy and procedure No. 2020: course design, selection and adoption of instructional materials.
