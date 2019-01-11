Paul F. Palomarez, 47, Mabton died Jan. 9, 2019 in Mabton.

He was born Sept. 2, 1971, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, with recitation of Holy Rotary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Paul’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.