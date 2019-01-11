The Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing (ORFH) names board officers

— Ketha Kimbrough, Executive Director of the Sunnyside Housing Authority, has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing.

Lola Velazquez, Northwest Justice Project, was selected Board Vice Chair. Jon DeVaney, Washington State Tree Fruit Association, was chosen ORFH Board Treasurer. Marty Miller, Executive Director of ORFH, will serve as Secretary to the Board.

For additional information about the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing (ORFH) visit: www.orfh.org.