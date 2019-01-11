Lady Grizzly power

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Locking her Eisenhower opponent into an arm bar is Sunnyside’s Aaliyah Chavez at 120 pounds. The No. 6-state ranked grappler prevailed by pin. The Lady Grizzlies won the dual, 24-3. Further results will be published when available.
