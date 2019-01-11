Grizzlies roll over Ike, 70-3

The Sunnyside High School boys wrestling team won all but one match against Eisenhower on Thursday.

The final score was 70-3.

The following are the individual match results:

106 – Eli Barajas (S) won by forfeit

113 – Sam Guerrero (S) pinned Alonso Avila (E) in 2:29

120 – E.J. Villanueva (S) won by forfeit

126 – Fabian Ortega (S) defeated Pascual Mendoza (E) by technical fall (20-3)

132 - Andrew Macias (S) pinned Jesus Flores (E) in 5:27

138 – Jose Campos (S) pinned Alex Cardenas (E) in 3:44

145 – Lenny Avalos (S) won by an 8-4 decision over Damian Pacheco (E)

152 – Moises Zesati (S) won a 13-5 decision over Eric Contreras (E)

160 – Izaiah Gonzalez (S) won a 16-7 decision over Michael Edmonds (E)

170 – Miguel Villegas (E) won an 8-1 decision over Alan Ochoa (S)

182 – Fabian Chavez (S) pinned Ryan Fowler (E) in 1:23

195 – Alejandro Pina (S) pinned Elyan Jimenez (E) in 1:40

220 – Isaiah Lopez (S) pinned Riley Hanson (E) in 40 seconds

285 – Nathan Martinez (S) pinned Chance Ward (E) in 3:51