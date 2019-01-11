Game day planned

SUNNYSIDE — “Ticket to Ride,” “Battleship” and “Sorry” are just a few of the games offered at “Game Day” to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Sunnyside Community Library, 621 Grant Ave.
Board games and instructors will be provided for an afternoon of games and fun.
