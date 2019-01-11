Crab feed date changed

GRANDVIEW — The American Legion Post 57 annual crab feed will be held on March 30.
The Legion fundraiser is normally on the fourth Saturday of February, but due to a conflict with another community organization, the date was changed, said Post Commander Robert Gates.
Tickets for the Legion crab feed will be available soon. The event is held at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
