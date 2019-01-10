Stage 1 Burn Ban has been issued for Yakima County

The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban due to weather conditions that will be contributing to a build-up of air pollutants for 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 10, in all of Yakima County, until further notice.

The use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified solid fuel burning devices is prohibited.

The use of certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices is allowed.

All outdoor burning is prohibited throughout Yakima County (restrictions may differ within the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Reservation).

All violations of the burn ban are subject to civil penalty.

This temporary restriction is due to the buildup of air pollution and stagnant weather conditions. This burn ban may be upgraded or removed depending on air quality and weather conditions; please check the agency’s website for the latest information at www.yakimacleanair.org.