Mary Sybil Williams, 92, of Grandview died Jan. 6, 2019 in Grandview.

She was born Feb. 25, 1926 in Hugo, Okla.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the Church of God, 914 Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Those wishing to honor Mary’s memory may contribute love gifts to the family. Those who would like to sign Mary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.