Granger girls defeat rivals

GRANGER — This past Tuesday night, the Lady Spartans hosted rival Zillah and won the South Central Athletic Conference affair, 52-48.
Leading the charge with a game high 16 points was Jayleen Vasquez, who was 3-for-3 from the free throw line and hit three treys.
Teammates Naya Roettger and Lily Stewart chipped in 12 points apiece, while Delilah Schneider added to the tally with 11 points.
The leading scorer for the Leopards was Callie Delp with 13 points, while teammate Addison Krueger tallied 10, 6 of which were from the charity stripe.
