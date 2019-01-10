Grandview School District accepting referrals for 2019-20 school year

— In their continuing efforts to develop the special abilities of each student, the Grandview School District offers a highly capable program for qualified students, kindergarten through twelfth grade.

Students selected for the program will participate in basic education programs that accelerate learning and enhance instruction.

Should you believe your student may qualify for this program and would like to refer the pupil for testing, please see your student’s counselor to request a referral to the highly capable program.

Referrals are currently being accepted for the 2019-20 school year. Students who are referred will be tested for the program at the end of February, beginning in March.