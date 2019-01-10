Grandview School District accepting referrals for 2019-20 school year

GRANDVIEW — In their continuing efforts to develop the special abilities of each student, the Grandview School District offers a highly capable program for qualified students, kindergarten through twelfth grade.
Students selected for the program will participate in basic education programs that accelerate learning and enhance instruction.
Should you believe your student may qualify for this program and would like to refer the pupil for testing, please see your student’s counselor to request a referral to the highly capable program.
Referrals are currently being accepted for the 2019-20 school year. Students who are referred will be tested for the program at the end of February, beginning in March.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment