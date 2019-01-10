Barbara Gallardo, 94, of Wapato, died Jan. 9, 2019, in Yakima.
She was born April 24, 1924, in Powell, Wyo.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, in Wapato . Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato with burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
