Anna Kristina Hunter, 98, Grandview, died Jan. 6, 2019 in Los Alamitos, Calif.

She was born Sept. 14, 1920 in Loup City, Neb.

Graveside services will be held will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Lower Valley Memorial Garden in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign her online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith funeral home is in charge of arrangement.