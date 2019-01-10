Anna Kristina Hunter, 98, Grandview, died Jan. 6, 2019 in Los Alamitos, Calif.
She was born Sept. 14, 1920 in Loup City, Neb.
Graveside services will be held will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Lower Valley Memorial Garden in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign her online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith funeral home is in charge of arrangement.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment