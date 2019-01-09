Stackhouse Bridge Replacement contract awarded

— The Stackhouse Bridge Replacement project bid offered by Highmark Concrete Contractors, LLC of Buckley, Wash. for $669,555.50 was accepted during the City of Sunnyside City Council Workshop at the Law and Justice Center Monday evening.

On Dec. 20, 2018 a total of six sealed bids were received to replace the antique bridge. HLA Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc. reviewed and checked all the proposals.

Following HLA’s analysis, Highmark’s proposal which was the lowest submission and approximately 7 percent below the City Engineer’s estimate of $721,166, was recommended for contract award.

“It’s a great bid. We went through it. The contractor is outstanding… we feel very good about this bid,” Sunnyside Public Works and Community Development Director Shane Fischer said.

In November of 2017, the Washington State Department of Transportation notified the City that their grant funding application for the Stackhouse Bridge Replacement project was selected.

Once the contracts have been signed and insurance is in place, Fisher said the project should start in the first or second week of February.

“It’s about a 60-day project,” Fisher noted.

“There is a little bit of a challenge for this… initially, we’re going to start to dewater as best we can… do all the excavation… get the bridge improvements poured in and all the concrete in there set and cured… get up out of the waterline and allow them to fill the ditch,” Fisher explained.