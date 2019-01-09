School projects resume

SUNNYSIDE — Back to school means student after-school activities begin.
A family fun night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Pioneer Elementary School, 2101 East Lincoln Ave.
The Outlook Elementary School parents meeting will also be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, at the school, 3800 Van Belle Road.
