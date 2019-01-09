Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

January 3, 2019

Jose R. Carreon, dob 4/21/91; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Christopher L. Puebla, dob: 3/28/91; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Jose A. Linares-Rivera, dob: 12/7/89; second degree trespass.

JANUARY 2, 2019

Gilbert R. Villarreal, dob: 12/21/57; driving under influence.

Adam Leyva, dob; 8/15/89; driving with license suspended.

Nickohl C. Larson, dob: 11/16/84; hit and run, unattended.

January 1, 2019

Rogelio Arreguin, dob: 2/10/99; Driving under influence.

December. 31, 2018

Patricia Figueroa-Figueroa, dob; 6/28/88; fourth degree assault, third degree malicious mischief, fourth degree assault- domestic violence.

December 30, 2018

Eduardo Ramirez-Contreras, dob: 11/28/92; driving under influence.

Cesar D. Saucedo-Rosas, dob; 7/28/92; fourth degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm.

December 29, 2018

Israel Bravo-Ruiz, dob: 5/9/86; driving under influence.

Luis E. M. Salazar, dob: 8/20/80; driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while license suspended.

Cheryl L. Hopkins, dob: 3/8/63; offender accountability act.

Benjamin Moreno, dob: 6/16/98; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Saul R. Martinez, dob: 9/10/74; allowing unauthorized persons to drive.

Katie R. Bell, dob:1/17/74; held for investigation.

Adrian S. Pulido, dob: 7/11/82; held for investigation.

December 28, 2018

Cheryl L. Hopkins, dob: 3/8/63; Department of Corrections Contract-Sunnyside.

Octaviano Alvarez, dob: 1/3/91; third degree theft.

Leonardo J. Tapia, dob: 8/21/00; driving with no valid operator’s license, without ID.

December 27, 2018

Amber N. Rodriguez, dob: 12/7/93; held for investigation.

Efrain Hernandez, dob: 6/7/64; fourth degree assault- domestic violence.

Female juvenile offender, dob: 1/29/05; fourth degree assault- domestic violence.

Luis D. Zepeda-Ortega, dob: 4/18/93; violence of domestic violence protection order.

Maren J. Harris, dob: 10/12/80; hold for another agency.

Arturo Maldonado Muniz, dob: 12/2/94; hold for another agency.

Christopher V. Schlax, dob: 6/16/75; driving while license suspended.

December 26, 2018

Nicolas Diaz, Jr., dob:3/6/84; hold for another agency; possession of controlled substance.

Francisco Huerta, dob; 7/10/88; knowingly make false statement; drug paraphernalia violation.

Erik A. Anguiano-Herrera, dob:5/21/97; third degree assault.

Sunnyside fire

January 4, 2019

Fire call, rubbish in the 800 block of 10th Street.

Aid call to Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1500 block of Irving Avenue.

January 3, 2019

Aid call in the 1500 block of Federal Way.

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Conducted three businesses inspections.

Aid call to the 300 block of Mentzer Avenue, Granger.

Aid call to 1200 block of East Edison Avenue.

January 2, 2019

Aid call to 1000 Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 3200 block to Picard Place.

Aid call to 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.

Aid call to 1400 block of Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to 2300 block of Waneta Road.

Aid call to the 200 block of E. D Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 2300 block of Waneta

January 1, 2019

Aid call to the 200 block of E. D Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 100 block of Fort Road, Toppenish.

Aid call to 1500 block of Franklin Avenue.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1400 block of Blue Heron Road.

Aid call to 400 block of Emerald Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

december 28

Theft on Taylor Street.

Threats on Homer Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Burglary on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Division Street.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on Ivone Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Ninth Street.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on Federal Way.

Fire on West Yakima Valley Highway.

december 29

Vehicle theft on East Allen Road.

Driving under the influence on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Ida Belle Lane at South 16th Street.

Theft on South First Avenue.

Unknown crash on Sheller Road at Highway 241.

Utility problem on Weatherwax Street at Yakima Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Waneta Road.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Swan Road.

Utility problem on North First Street at Blaine Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Eighth Street at Grant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Ida Belle Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Traffic stop on Factory Road at state Highway 241.

Noise complaint on Hemlock Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street at North Avenue.

Driving under the influence on North 13th Street at North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

december 30

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic stop on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Threats on East Decatur Avenue at South Ninth Street.

Driving under the influence on South Sixth Street.

Vehicle theft on Fordyce Road, Outlook.

Unwanted guest on South Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Northbank Road.

Utility problem on South First Street at Loretta Street.

Domestic disturbance on Grant Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Gregory Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on East Edison Avenue.

Animal bite on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on West Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Swan Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Murray Road, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on North 16th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on North Sixth Street at North Avenue.

Noise complaint on North 14th Street.

Illegal burning on Eighth and Ninth alley.

Theft on Rainbow Lane.

Runaway juvenile on West Grandview Avenue.

december 31

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Rouse Road at North Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Parking problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on Parkland Drive.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Attempt to locate on Avenue C.

Traffic stop on West South Hill Road.

Shots fired on Sandy Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road at Alexander Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Shots fired on Beckner Alley.

Suspicious circumstance on Harvest Place.

Fireworks on Beckner Alley.

Assault on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Victory Way.

Traffic offense on South First Street at Parkland Drive.

Code enforce on South Fourth Street at East South Hill Road.

Shots fired on South Fifth Street.

january 1

Shots fired on South 15th Street at Irving Avenue.

Shots fired on Cascade Way.

Shots fired on West Lincoln Avenue.

Fireworks on East South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grending Avenue at Arthur Street.

Recovered stolen property on South 10th Street at East Jackson Avenue.

Fireworks on Cemetery Road.

Shots fired on East Decatur Avenue.

Disorderly on East South Hill Road.

Fireworks on South Eighth Street at Newhouse Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue at South 16th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Kearney Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Homer Street.

Driving under the influence on Midvale Road.

Burglary on West South Hill Road.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at North First Street.

Driving under the influence on South 15th Street.

Shots fired on Gregory Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on South Sixth Street.

Shots fired on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Villareal Drive at West Edison Avenue.

january 2

Suspicious circumstance on Scoon Road.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Illegal burning on East Grant Avenue.

Unsecure premises on Midvale Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Parking problem on Hawthorn Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Hawthorn Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Hawthorn Drive.

Harassment on Upland Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Hawthorn Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Hawthorn Drive.

Code enforce on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at North First Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

Fireworks on Federal Way.

Shots fired on Beckner Alley.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance Ivone Drive.

january 3

Unwanted guest on North 13th Street. Theft on South First Street.

Fraud on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on W Nicolai Avenue.

Code enforce on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem on South Fifth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Rouse Road.

Harassment on South 11th Street.

Juvenile problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Vehicle theft on North 13th Street.

Sex crime on East Zillah Avenue.

Disorderly on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on South Street.

Traffic hazard on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Shots fired on South Side.

Traffic stop on Midvale Road.

january 4

Suspicious circumstance on Federal Way.

Fireworks on East Ida Belle Street.

Vehicle theft on North Avenue.

Found property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 10th Street.

Vehicle theft on Midvale Road.

Trespassing on South Fifth Street at Grant Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East South Hill Road.

Hit-and-run crash on South Seventh Street.

Attempt to locate on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East North Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Found property on Interstate 82 at milepost 67.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on South 11th Street at East Ida Belle Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Nicolai Avenue.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on Outlook Road at Lester Road.

january 5

Traffic stop on Quail Lane.

Attempt to locate on Fort Road.

Unsecure premises on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on South Sixth Street at East Decatur Avenue.

january 6

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 at Exit 63.

Domestic disturbance on Reeves Court.

Burglary on Tacoma Avenue.

january 7

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Ninth Street.

Court order violation on South 14th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

Noise complaint on East Edison Avenue.

Custodial interview on Gregory Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Sierra Vista.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street.

Warrant service on East Maple Way.

Suspicious circumstance on North Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Carnation Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Gregory Avenue.

Court order violation on East Decatur Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Noise complaint on South 11th Street.

Noise complaint on Dayton Drive.

january 8

Suspicious circumstance on West Madison Avenue.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

december 28

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Juvenile problem on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Warrant service on Division Street.

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

Unsecure premises on Hillcrest Road.

december 29

Parking problem on Meadowlark Drive.

Non-injury crash on Interstate 82 Highway East.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

december 30

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Vista Grande Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Third Street.

Domestic disturbance on Avenue A.

Unwanted guest on East Washington Street.

Parking problem on Higgins Way at West Wine Country Road.

december 31

Suspicious circumstance on Euclid Road.

Wanted person on Armas Court.

Parking problem on Hillcrest Road.

Malicious mischief on Princeville Road.

Domestic disturbance on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Attempt to locate on Avenue C.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Burglary on Cedar Street.

Unknown crash on Old Prosser Road at Mountainview Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Avenue G.

Shots fired on Hillcrest Road at Rocky Ford.

Domestic disturbance on Skylstad Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Wilson Highway at West Wine Country Road.

Driving under the influence on East Second Street at Division Street.

january 1

Shots fired on Victoria Circle.

Suspicious circumstance on Viall Road.

Shots fired on Birch Street.

Shots fired on Jefferson Drive at Jackson Drive.

Fireworks on Avenue F at West Third Street.

Fireworks on North Third Street.

Shots fired on East Fourth Street.

Shots fired on Hillcrest Road.

Shots fired on West Fifth Street.

Noise complaint on Larson Street at Queen Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Munson Court at Grandridge Road.

Shots fired on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Elm Street.

january 2

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

Theft on East Old Prosser Road.

Driving under the influence on Interstate 82 Eastbound.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at South Euclid Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

january 3

Non-injury crash on Puterbaugh Road at Forsell Road.

Traffic hazard on Bonnieview at Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Threats on Avenue G.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road at West Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Cherry Lane.

Attempt to locate on Grandridge Road.

Attempt to locate on Apache Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road.

january 4

Suspicious circumstance on Old Inland Empire and Pleasant.

Parking problem on Avenue E and West Third Street.

Fraud on East Concord Avenue. Burglary on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Disorderly on Wine Country Road.

Abandoned vehicle on South Euclid.

Trespassing on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street at Wolfe Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue C.

Resident dispute on Division Street.

january 5

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road at West Fourth Street.

Suicidal person on Arteaga Circle.

Burglary on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on McCreadie.

Found property on West Third Street.

Malicious mischief on Munson Lane.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Trespassing on East Wine Country Road.

Burglary on Olmstead Road.

Burglary on Olmstead Road.

Domestic disturbance on East Fourth Street.

january 6

Traffic offense on Ash Street at East Second Street.

Illegal burning on Stassen Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Shots fired on Butternut Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

january 7

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Overdose on East Fourth Street.

Injury crash on West Wine Country Road at West Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Wyant Way.

Vehicle fire on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Warrant service on South County Line Road at Pleasant.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Elm Street.

Livestock incident on Highland Road.

january 8

Suspicious circumstance on South Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

december 29

Wanted person on Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Railroad Avenue.

Traffic stop on Interstate 82 On-Ramp Eastbound at Exit 58.

january 1

Vehicle theft on East Third Street.

january 2

Suspicious circumstance on Bailey Avenue.

january 3

Theft on Mark Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Speyers Road.

january 4

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Burglary on E Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Fifth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on E Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East A Street.

Malicious mischief on E Street.

january 6

Noise complaint on Harris Avenue.

Threats on La Pierre Road.

Burglary on East C Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East First Street.

january 7

Suspicious circumstance on Mentzer Avenue.

Mental subject on Fourth Street.

Mental subject on Main Street

MABTON POLICE

december 31

Malicious mischief on East E Street.

Domestic disturbance on Skylstad Street.

Shots fired on South Street.

january 1

Shots fired on Fern Street.

Runaway juvenile on Sevilla Street.

january 2

Suspicious circumstance on Main Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Main Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

january 8

Suspicious circumstance on South Street.

PROSSER POLICE

DECEMBER 21

Intoxicated person on Bennett Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Prosser Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Market Street.

Burglary on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Frontier Road.

DECEMBER 22

Suspicious circumstance on Old Inland Empire Highway.

Burglary on Wine Country Road.

Court order violation on Florence Street.

DECEMBER 23

Structure fire on Main Street.

DECEMBER 24

Suspicious circumstance on Alexander Court.

Noise complaint on Wine Country Road.

DECEMBER 25

Found property on Meade Avenue.

Courtesy transport on Alexander Court at Paterson Road.

DECEMBER 26

Mail scam on Roza Vista Place.

Suspicious male on Chardonnay Avenue.

DECEMBER 27

Suspicious person on Meade Avenue.

Burglary on Prosser Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Alexander Court.

Traffic stop on County Route 12 at Missimer Road.

Traffic stop on Old Inland Empire Highway at Shelby Road.

WAPATO POLICE

january 3

Shots fired on South Camas Avenue.

Court order violation on South Wasco Avenue.

Theft on West First Street.

Burglary on South Kateri Lane.

Drugs on South Wasco Avenue.

january 4

Injury crash on Hoffer Road.

Juvenile problem on West Wapato Road.

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Avenue.

january 5

Noise complaint on South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Satus Avenue at West Sixth Street.

january 6

Hit-and-run crash on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Naches Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East A Street.

january 7

Drugs on South Kateri Lane.

Juvenile problem on South Camas Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Mount Adams Drive.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

december 30

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Juvenile problem on Gurley Road, Mabton.

Overdose on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Vehicle theft on Fordyce Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Northbank Road, Sunnyside.

Attempt to locate on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

december 31

Weapon offense on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Shots fired on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Mental subject on Hickory Road, Grandview.

Fireworks on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Waneta Road at Tear Road, Grandview.

Shots fired on Sandy Lane, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on Old Prosser Road at Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on White Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Barker Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Peach Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

january 1

Suspicious circumstance on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Fireworks on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Price Road, Outlook.

Hit-and-run crash on Buena Road, Zillah.

Unknown crash on state Highway 241 at Milepost 11, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Hudson Road at Arms Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Liberty Road at Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Animal noise on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on East Zillah Drive at Thacker Road, Zillah.

Shots fired on Bus Road, Mabton.

Malicious mischief on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Shots fired on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on North Granger Road, Zillah.

january 2

Theft on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on South Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic offense on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Livestock incident on Van Belle Road at Fordyce Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Gap Road at Luther Road, Granger.

Domestic disturbance on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

january 3

Suspicious circumstance on North Outlook Road at Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Injury crash on South Wapato Road at Progressive Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Theft on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic offense on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Illegal dumping on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Old Prosser Highway at Pleasant Avenue.

Theft on Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Shots fired on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Lost property on Sharon Lane, Granger.

Domestic disturbance on Riggs Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Bailey Avenue, Granger.

january 4

Wanted person on state Highway 22 at Main Street, Mabton.

Vehicle prowl on Stover Road, Grandview.

Theft on Alphabet Lane, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Suicidal person on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Vehicle prowl on Yakima Valley Highway.

Recovered stolen property on SLI at Gould Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on G Street, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Gurley Road, Granger.

Shots fired on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Animal problem on Liberty Road, Granger.

Domestic disturbance on G Street.

january 5

Animal problem on Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Ogle Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Abandoned vehicle on Gangle Road at Thorp Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Green Valley Road at Midvale.

Noise complaint on Beckner Alley, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

january 6

Suspicious circumstance on Erickson Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Shots fired on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Noise complaint on Miller Road, Mabton.

Shots fired on Stover Road, Grandview.

january 7

Traffic hazard on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 69 East, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Windy Point Drive, Wapato.

Shots fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on South County Line Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

december 28

Suspicious circumstance on Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Traffic offense on Second Avenue at Second Street.

december 29

Traffic hazard on First Avenue.

december 30

Wanted person on Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Pearson Street at Sharon Drive.

Malicious mischief on Second Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Zillah West Road.

december 31

Attempt to locate on Seventh Street.

Traffic offense on First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Concord Street.

Attempt to locate on Seventh Street.

Traffic stop on First Avenue at Fourth Street.

Fireworks on Virginia Court at Concord Street.

january 1

Noise complaint on Fletcher Lane.

Vehicle theft on Second Avenue.

Suicidal person on Edson Street.

january 2

Burglary on Cooper Lane.

Burglary on Zillah West Road.

Animal problem on Maple Way.

Death investigation on Second Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.



january 5

Driving under the influence on Vintage Valley Parkway.

january 6

Assault on First Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Vintage Valley Parkway.

january 7

Suspicious circumstance on Rainier Avenue.

Traffic offense on First Avenue at Fourth Street.