Perry Tech open house

YAKIMA — The community may explore Perry Tech’s 13 vocations programs during an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at 2011 W. Washington Ave.
The open house will include information about the programs, a tour of the facility and talk with instructors.
Information regarding financial aid and career services will be available.
