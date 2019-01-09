Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities

The Washington Elementary School fourth graders will host its annual “Honk for Martin Luther King Jr.” rally Friday, Jan. 18, on South Sixth Street in front of the Sunnyside School District administration building.

The Harrison Middle School eighth graders, who have been studying tolerance this year, under the direction of ELA and history teacher Jessica Sarmiento, will devote Jan. 18 to conversations about civil rights.

The students will be conducting their MLK day activities on Friday, as school will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, the legal holiday.

In addition to school closures, federal, state and city, and bank and postal services will be closed.

The 9th annual Toppenish Peace March at 10 a.m. will begin at O’Reilly parking lot, 300 W. First Ave.

The route will be along West First Street to the Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave.

Heritage University founding president Sister Kathleen Ross will be the keynote speaker at a presentation, in addition to presentations by the Heritage University students and the community Safety Network, the Toppenish School District, and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinics.

The public is invited to join the march.

The annual Yakima Martin Luther King Jr. March is also planned in Yakima on Martin Luther King Boulevard beginning at noon when marchers gather at 205 Fifth Ave. and march to North Eighth along the boulevard.

The march will end at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.