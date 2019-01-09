Grape grower convention is Feb. 11-14

KENNEWICK — Three Rivers Convention Center and Toyota Center will be brimming with growers, vintners, viticulturalists, enologists and anyone having a hand in grapes and wine.
The annual Washington Winegrowers Convention and Trade Show will feature information on the state of the industry, educational sessions and keynote speakers.
It is the second largest of its kind in the nation, with this year’s theme being “Washington Wine: Intentional from Grape to Glass.”
Special guests include The Wine Economist editor Mike Vaseth, and Founder of Vintage Economics Chris Bitter, Master Sommelier Fred Dex and sustainability expert Dr. Clifford Ohmart.
For more information, or to register, visit www.wawinegrowers.org.
Discounts are provided to those who register before Jan. 22.
