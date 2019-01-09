Free English classes offered

GRANDVIEW — Free English as a Second Language classes are being offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Grandview Middle School, 1401 W. Second St.
Classes are offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Jackie Mendoza is instructor.
Call 509-882-8600 to pre-register.
