Dutch Bros. locations raise more than $2,400

— Mustangs for Mustangs received $2,410 recently from Dutch Bros.

The Prosser and Sunnyside locations raised the funds for the non-profit organization, giving $1 for each drink.

Customers also donated additional funds to help address the needs of anyone who’s ever attended Prosser schools.

The current focus of Mustangs for Mustangs is helping families pay heating bills, Dutch Bros. owner Erin Bates said.

“That means every customer who came out to help us support this organization helped their neighbors stay warm this holiday season,” she said.