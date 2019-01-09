Cowgirl spaghetti appetite

Photo by Patrick Shelby
SUNNYSIDE — (Left to right) Kellie and Gracie Wiersma attend the benefit for Diego Mendoza that featured a cowboy spaghetti dinner, live and silent auctions, as well as music by Sunday Best Band at the Sunnyside Eagles Aerie Lodge #2927, this past Saturday evening. Both sisters agreed, in western fashion, that their longtime and family friend Mendoza is an awesome guy.
