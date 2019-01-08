Spartans field two champs at Winter Cup

— The Granger Spartans were eighth at the Hanford Winter Cup with two champions Dec. 29.

Winning the championship at 120 pounds was Abel Nava, and at 160 pounds, teammate Franky Almaguer claimed top honors.

Nava won the title for his weight class with a pin in 5:45 against Jarret Sharp of Mt. Spokane.

Almaguer defeated Patrick Workman of Richland with a major decision (17-7) in the title match.

One other Granger wrestler competed for the title for his weight class but fell just short of the win to earn second place.

Oscar Alvarez lost the title to Toppenish’s Joel Godina in sudden victory-1 (6-4) at 106 pounds.

There was one more medalist — Isaac Guillen (145 lbs.) — for the Spartans in the annual wrestling tournament.