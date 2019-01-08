Read, earn prizes

PROSSER — Booklovers get ready for the Yakima Valley Libraries’ adult winter reading challenge.
Earn prizes, read new books or simply rediscover favorite books, while earning a chance to win prizes.
To participate, pick up book bingo cards at the Sunnyside community library or any of the libraries in the YVL system.
The Winter Reading Challenge ends on Sunday, March 31.
Visit www.yvl.org/winter.
