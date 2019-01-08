Plant affair is lecture topic

— Desert parleys and the love affair Terri Knoke has with all things in the botany arena is the topic of the biology lecture series being sponsored by the Yakima Valley College and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.

“Falling for Lomatium: Love After 60” is Knoke’s topic at the lecture taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Glen Anton Hall on the Yakima campus, South 16th Street and Nob Hill Blvd.

Admission is free.