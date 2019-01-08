Mental Health is club topic at Nouvella Club

— Author and educator Kimberly Starr of Prosser will be the guest speaker at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Nouvella Club.

Starr’s topic will be mental health in the United States.

The author of 457 Days: A Mother’s Journey Along Grief’s Path, she will share the chronicle of her days following her son’s suicide.

The club will meet at Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway, at noon. Guests are welcome.

Call 509-837-5158 to reserve a spot by Jan. 14.