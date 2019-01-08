Lady Grizzlies ranked No. 4, boys No. 8 in state

— The latest wrestling rankings were released Dec. 31, and Sunnyside High Schools teams are both among the Top 10.

The girls are currently No. 4 statewide with Federal Way ranked No. 1.

Stephanie Blankenship and Lourdes Torres are ranked No. 2 at 115 and 155 pounds, respectively.

Teammates Eliza Rodriguez (110 lbs.) and Mireya Sanchez (130 lbs.) are No. 7 in their individual weight classes.

Ranked No. 9 is 110-pound Jasmine Rodriguez; Roxsana Cisneros is No. 10 at 105 pounds; and Riley Guerrero, at 125 pounds, is No. 11.

Rounding out the Lady Grizzlies who were among the rankings is Cheyann Rendon, ranked No. 12 in the 145-pound weight class.

The boys team has six grapplers in the Top 10.

Andrew Macias is the highest ranked at No. 4 in the 132-pound classification.

Teammates Elijah Barajas (106 lbs.) and Fabian Ortega (126 lbs.) are No. 5 in their weight classes; E.J. Villanueva is No. 6 at 120 pounds and Jose Campos is also No. 6 in the 138-pound weight class; and ranked No. 7 at 145 pounds is Austin Villanueva.