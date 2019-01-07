Mabton man faces alien in possession of firearm charge

— A man who has been living in Mabton with his longtime girlfriend faces a several charges, including alien in possession of a firearm, was in Yakima County Superior Court on Dec. 4.

Uriel Cervantes Gonzalez, 45, also faces felony domestic violence harassment and possession of methamphetamine charges.

On Dec. 31, Mabton Police officer Tyson Cox responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance on Skylstad Street.

Gonzalez’s girlfriend, and mother of their two boys, was distraught, and her sister was with her, helping to tell Cox what happened that night.

The women said Gonzalez has a drug and alcohol addiction, and he threatened to kill their family, a narrative submitted to Judge Richard H. Bartheld said.

The women also told Cox that Gonzalez has made threats against law enforcement during arguments.

The victim said Gonzalez has a driver’s license under a false name, as well.

While Cox was looking into police records for Gonzalez’s name, the officer noticed a pick-up matching a description given to him by the women.

Cox pursued the vehicle without emergency lights and sirens, as he awaited back-up from Grandview.

After traveling several roadways at excessive speeds, Cox initiated a felony stop and instructed Gonzalez to exit the vehicle after removing the keys from the pick-up.

An officer from Grandview arrived and Gonzalez admitted having a gun in his pocket, records show.

“The revolver was loaded with nine rounds and upon further search of his person, found more ammo and a white baggy with suspect admitting it is meth,” Cox stated in the narrative.

A total of 33 bullets were found, he said.

Bail was set at $20,000 and Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 18.