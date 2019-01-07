‘Hounds suffer two losses

— It wasn’t a good weekend for the Greyhounds as they faced Central Washington Athletic Conference foe Wapato on Friday and Ellensburg on Saturday.

Grandview lost 57-65 against the Wolves, and 52-71 against the Bulldogs.

Against the Wolves, host Grandview (now 4-7, 5-8) matched the visitors evenly at 16-all at the end of the first quarter with fast breaks and quick rebounding.

It was in the second stanza the Greyhounds suffered most.

“That second quarter really killed us,” Coach Frankie Medina said.

Wapato held the Greyhounds to just four points, while scoring 11 to end the half 27-20.

Grandview tried to overcome the deficit but had a lot of work ahead with a challenging opponent like the Wolves (currently 8-3, 9-4 and No. 3 in the conference).

The visitors held the lead in the third and fourth quarters with the Greyhounds outscoring them 21-20 in the third and the teams evenly matched (16-16) in the final.

Nicholas Gutierrez led the home team with a game-high 19 points, Nate Garza pitched in 15 and Ferrell Medina added 11 to the final tally for Grandview.

The leading scorers for Wapato were Lorenzo Alvarado with 16, Everette Howe and Manuel Delgadillo with 11 apiece, and Chance Tillequots with 10.

On Saturday, Grandview traveled to Ellensburg to meet up against the current No. 1 team in the conference.

Nathaniel Gutierrez broke away from his Greyhound teammates with 13 points, who were all limited to single-digit scoring.

The Bulldogs (10-1, 10-3) were coming off a Friday victory against East Valley (Yakima) and took charge early.

They dashed to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and kept the momentum going with a 24-9 second quarter showing for a 45-17 halftime edge.

In the third and fourth quarters, Grandview was unable to overcome the deficit, outscoring its host 35-26 in the final half.

Scoring a game-high 32 points was Steele Venters of the Bulldogs.

This Friday, Grandview hosts Quincy.