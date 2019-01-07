Grandview girls overcome by opponents

— The Lady Greyhounds couldn’t overcome miscues against visiting Wapato on Friday and continued to struggle against Ellensburg on Saturday.

Grandview dropped to 7-4 in league, 9-4 overall with the pair of losses after having had a near perfect run of wins leading up to winter break.

Friday, the Wolves won 67-57 and the Bulldogs prevailed 59-49 the following night.

The Lady Greyhounds battled Wapato through all four quarters, but the Wolves had a 38-27 lead at the intermission and didn’t lose intensity in the third quarter, outscoring the host team 13-9.

Once a couple players for the visitors were in foul trouble and taken off the hardwood in the final stanza, Grandview was able to gain a little bit of an edge, outscoring the Wolves 21-16.

It wasn’t enough.

The Lady ‘Hounds had 23 opportunities at the free throw line and delivered on 14, while Wapato only had 8 attempts and the ball dropped into the basket 5 times.

Neither team fared well from behind the 3-point arc. Grandview was 3-for-12, while the Wolves were 2-for-14.

Inside, the Greyhounds were 20-for-56 and Wapato was 30-for-61.

The leading scorers for Grandview were Michelle Ruiz with 17, Karina Fajardo with 16 and Andrea Laurean with 13.

Janealle Sutterlict tallied a game-high 25 points for the Wolves, and teammates Nyah Alvarado and Patricia Hickey tallied 16 and 12, respectively.

At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs led 31-24 at halftime and held the Lady ‘Hounds at bay with 14-12 and 14-13 performances in the third and fourth periods, respectively.

Brinley Hagemeier led the scoring with a game-high 22 points for Ellensburg.

Ruiz led the Greyhounds with 14 points, while Fajardo chipped in 11.

Grandview was the team in foul trouble in that game, giving the Bulldogs 28 chances from the charity stripe, of which they collected on 20.

The Greyhounds were 10-for-18 from the free throw line.

The teams were nearly evenly matched when it came to field goals. Grandview was 18-for-52 and Ellensburg was 18-for-51.

It was a similar match-up from beyond the 3-point arc… the Greyhounds hitting three of 10 shots and the Bulldogs hitting three of nine.