Driver believed impaired, causes crash

— A driver suspected of driving under the influence caused a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 82 at Milepost 76 this past Saturday.

That’s according to the Washington State Patrol.

Gilbert G. Wood, 48, of Richland was driving westbound in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat and struck a 2002 Honda Accord, which was also westbound, just before midnight.

Wood left the scene of the crash, troopers said.

He was not injured, and neither was the driver of the Honda, 34-year-old Kamanashis Roy of Erie, Pa.

But Roy’s passenger, Prinka Banik, 33, of Erie, Pa.

She was transported to a Prosser hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The State Patrol is seeking driving under the influence, hit-and-run and reckless driving charges against Wood.