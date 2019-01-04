Woman dies in crash

— A 34-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Jan. 3 at South Wapato and Progressive roads.

Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy Wes Rasmussen said Caroline Pacheco died after her vehicle crashed into a semi, driven by Aleksandr Mirko, 44.

Mirko was westbound in a 2012 Volvo semi on Progressive Road and failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection with South Wapato Road.

Pacheco had the right-of-way as she was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Traverse north on South Wapato Road.

The front of the Traverse struck the semi at the rear wheels and the corner of the trailer behind the tractor “… significantly intruded into the front of the Chevrolet,” Rasmussen said.

The trailer detached from the semi-tractor and ended up in a nearby yard, while the Traverse spun and stopped on Progressive Road.

Pacheco was wearing a seatbelt but succumbed to her injuries, being pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 6-year-old child was also injured and transported to a Yakima hospital before being released.

Mirko did not suffer any injuries, Rasmussen said.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash, and the sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.