Sunnyside girls win Hanford Cut title

— At last Friday’s Hanford Girls Cup wrestling tournament, the Sunnyside Lady Grizzlies won the team title with 255 points.

Granger placed 13th and Prosser was 14th.

Mabton had one competitor medal to give the smaller team a 26th placing.

The Lady Grizzlies had 13 medalists, Stephanie Blankenship claiming the 115-pound title and four others in medaling in second.

Blankenship defeated Taylor Robbins of Hanford in the title match with a 12-3 major decision after dispatching three other competitors. She had a bye in the first round of action.

The first of the Sunnyside grapplers to finish second was 110-pound Jasmine Rodriguez. She lost the title round to Ciera Reyes of Eisenhower via fall in 2:42.

At 130 pounds, Mireya Sanchez lost the title to Walla Walla’s Annelise Whitaker in sudden victory-1 (10-8).

Cheyann Rendon (145 lbs.) was pinned in the title match by Mya Spencer of Ephrata after 1:25 of action.

At 155 pounds, Trinity Gonzalez of Toppenish prevailed over Lourdes Torres of the Lady Grizzlies with a 9-5 decision.

In fourth place was Eliza Rodriguez (100 lbs.), Aaliya Chavez (120 lbs.) and Marissa Galvan (125 lbs.); Evelyn Villegas at 140 pounds and Giselle Marquez at 235 pounds were fifth-place medalists; Yasmin Farias was sixth in the 135-pound weight class; and seventh-place medalists include Aleyda Rodriguez at 115 pounds and Giselle Ornelas at 190 pounds.

For Granger, Nizhoni Tallman, state-ranked No. 3, was second at 105 pounds. She suffered a 12-2 major decision loss in the title match to Emily Mendez of Othello.

Teammate Liliana Luna was a fourth-place medalist in the 115-pound weight class.

She is currently No. 12 in the state for her weight class.

Prosser had four medalists in sixth through eighth place. They include Martha Akinbade and Ahlee Yanez sixth at 135 and 190 pounds, respectively; seventh-place medalist Cami Anderson (120 lbs.) and 100-pound Esperanza Reyna in eighth.

Reyna Huecias of the Mabton Vikings ended the tournament in second place at 190 pounds.

She lost the title round to Hanford’s Grace Nelson via pin in 2:57.

Huecias is currently ranked No. 7 in the state.