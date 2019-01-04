Carol “Chris” Nadine Snow, 93, a longtime Outlook resident, recently of Sequim, died Jan. 3, 2019 in Sequim.

She was born Dec. 27,1925 in Yakima.

At Chris’s request, no services will be held. A private family service will be held. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to Chris’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.